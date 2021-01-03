Delhi, adjoining areas wake up to heavy rains, thunderstorms; temperature rise likely

Image Source : PTI Delhi, adjoining areas wake up to heavy rains, thunderstorms

Delhi on Sunday woke up to rains and thunderstorms as the western disturbance continues to impact northwest India for the second consecutive day. Loud thunders and heavy rains were witnessed across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday, which also impacted the minimum temperature. Earlier on Saturday, parts of North India had witnessed light rain and snowfall as coldwave continued to sweep the region, with Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivering at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

It further issued a yellow weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorms and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West Delhi, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajand, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Kosli, Matanhail, Charkhidadri (Haryana), Meerut, Kithor, Garhmuktesar, Pahasu, Khurja, Mathura, Barsana (UP), Deeg, Nadbai, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) for next few days," the IMD said.

Temperature likely to rise in Delhi-NCR

Though rainfall would continue to occur in parts of north India, the weather department has said that temperature in Delhi will likely rise by five to nine degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.

Blaming "intense" western disturbance for the rise in temperature in Delhi-NCR, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, has said that mercury will continue to rise till January 6 despite light rains.

