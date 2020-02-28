Image Source : ANI MNS' poster offers Rs 5,000 reward for information about illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators

Taking its campaign further against illegal infiltration, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up a poster in Aurangabad announcing a reward of Rs 5,000 to the informers who give accurate information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. This poster had emerged two weeks after the Raj Thackeray-led MNS party took out a rally in Mumbai to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, MNS student wing leader Akhil Chitre has also proposed to give reward of Rs 5,555 to informers who give information about the illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.

This is not the first time that the party has shown its strong reluctance against infiltration. Earlier, the party had put up posters in Raigad warning the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan of dire consequences if they won't leave on their own.

The poster, which had MNS supremo and his son Amit Thackeray's picture, read, "Bangladeshis leave the country otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style."

Similarly, a poster was also put up by MNS near Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, demanding him to start cleaning up his own locality first of infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators," the poster had read.

