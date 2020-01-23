Raj Thackeray's MNS unveils new saffron flag, backs Modi govt on evicting infiltrators

Raj Thackeray's MNS goes saffron on Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, unveils new party flag

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) went all saffron on Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary today. Carrying forward the legacy of Bal Thackeray, the MNS chief today unveiled his party's new saffron flag. The new MNS flag bears the Raj Mudra or the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appears to spell out the new direction that his party looks set to take.

Raj Thackeray also announced his support to the Modi government for evicting Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The MNS chief was addressing a rally of his party in suburban Goregaon on the occasion of the late Shiv Sena

chief's birth anniversary.

"There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside," Raj Thackeray said.

"I dont change colour of my party to form the government," he said, taunting estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who with help of Congress and NCP formed the new government in Maharashtra in November last year.

The new MNS flag bears the Raj Mudra (royal seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appears to spell out the new direction that his party looks set to take.