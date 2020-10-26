Image Source : PTI Mizoram to impose lockdown in Aizwal Municipal Corporation area

Mizoram government on Monday decided to impose lockdown in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area, starting from Tuesday 4:30 am till November 3 at 4:30 am. The decision was taken during a meeting tabled by state Health Minister R.Lalthangliana and Home Minister Pu Lalchamliana under the leadership of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram government's Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted to inform regarding the lockdown, "An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today at MINECO decided to impose lockdown within the AMC area, after obtaining due consent from the Chief Minister. The lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30 am on 3rd Nov 2020."

