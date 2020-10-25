'Ban Mirzapur 2', MP Anupriya Patel demands

Image Source : TWITTER Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel seeks ban on 'Mirzapur 2'

Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel has demanded a ban on the web series, "Mirzapur 2", saying it was spreading ethnic disharmony. The Apna Dal parliamentarian said that the series was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a "violent" region.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur is a centre of harmony and the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for sullying its image," Patel told reporters.

Recently released on Amazon Prime, "Mirzapur 2" is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections. It features stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. It also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

