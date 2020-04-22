Image Source : ANI Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) Wing sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive

B-Wing of the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been sealed off after an employee who attended offices on April 15 tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, NDMC has been asked to sanitise the whole wing before operations can resume.

"An employee of the ministry who had attended office on April 15 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All colleagues who came in contact with the infected are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution," the ministry tweeted.

We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support.



Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures.



I wish him strength & speedy recovery. https://t.co/ff8gN9dFOW — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 22, 2020

"The Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it further added.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has extended all possible medical help and support to the ministry. In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Puri said, "We stand by our colleagues at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery."

