MiG-29K training aircraft crashes in Goa during a routine sortie. (Representational image)

A MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa at around 10:30 am on Sunday. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.

Earlier in November 2019, another MiG-29K aircraft had crashed in Goa. The incident happened soon after the aircraft took off for a training mission.

Both the pilots had ejected safely. The aircraft was the trainer version of the widely used MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Navy.

"The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," said Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

MiG-29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and the aircraft caught fire on the right engine. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in an open and safe area. No casualties reported have been reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after the accident that he had spoken to the two pilots and that he prayed for their good health and well being.