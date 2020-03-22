Metro train services across India suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

All metro train services have been suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Metro train services across the country have been suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak. The move has come after Indian Railways suspended all passenger train services including -- premium trains, mail/express and passenger trains -- till March 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as confirmed cases in the country continue to rise. India so far has 341 positive coronavirus cases while 6 fatalities have been reported across the country.

Among major decisions taken by the government in view of suspending public transport in order to contain COVID-19 spread, all train services till March 31 2020 including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted. All metro rail services suspended till March 31, 2020. State governments to issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases. Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till March 31, 2020.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, 2020. Following detailed discussions, the state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID-19.