Coronavirus in Meghalaya: With 5 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 7

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of active cases in the state to seven, Chief Minister Conrad KSangma said on Wednesday

New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2020 9:34 IST
Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of active cases in the state to seven, Chief Minister Conrad K

Sangma said on Wednesday. All the five who tested positive for COVID-19 had returned from Delhi and Haryana recently. "Five more people who came recently from Delhi-Haryana have been tested positive for COVID19. They are at Corona Care Centre, Shillong and asymptomatic.

Total active cases in the state as of now is 7 (2+5)," the chief minister tweeted. With the five new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya increased to 20. Twelve persons have recovered from coronavirus while one person had died.

