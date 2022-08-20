Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: Both CMs to meet on Sunday, talk on six disputed areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PICTURE Assam Police stand vigil at Umlaper, a border village claimed by both Meghalaya and Assam, near West Karbi Anglong.

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: The Meghalaya-Assam border talks have reached the second phase. The discussion is aimed at resolving differences relating to six disputed areas. The talks will be held in Guwahati on Sunday, said Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting at Guwahati on Sunday to discuss setting up of regional committees to take forward the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference,” Tynsong told PTI.

Resolving the border issue with Assam is a priority of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, the deputy chief minister said. The six areas that were taken up for final settlement in March include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

The remaining six areas include villages in disputed blocks 1 and 2 transferred from the then United Khasi and Jaintia district to Assam's Karbi Anglong district for administrative convenience in the 50s. In 1972, Meghalaya was carved out of Assam and both states share a 733-km boundary.

