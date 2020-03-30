Image Source : AP Meerut records 6 fresh Coronavirus cases, total at 19

At least six new fresh cases of the coronavirus were found in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday, taking the total in the city to 19. Meanwhile, new COVID-19 positive cases were also reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar today.

Four people, including three of a family, tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar today. Those tested positive include the wife (37), sister (25) and son (5) of a man from Accheja village in Dadri area who was detected with the infection on March 28.

Another positive case was reported from Ghodi Baccheda village in Greater Noida and the patient is a 21-year-old man.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases, while the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.