Mayawati urges Uttar Pradesh, other states to slash VAT on petrol, diesel. 

With the Centre slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (May 22) said it was the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but also of other states to immediately announce a cut in Value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.

Petrol price on Sunday was slashed by Rs 8.69 a litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre following the government's decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels, giving relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that had pushed inflation to a record high

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "After a long time, the Centre has given some relief by reducing charges on petrol-diesel to the people who were forced to live a miserable life due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress.

Now, it is the responsibility of UP and other states to follow the advice of the Centre and immediately reduce VAT (on diesel and petrol)," she said.

Similarly, the Central and State governments, while sacrificing their political interest, should pay attention to national problems, which are becoming serious day-by-day, so that life can normalise, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Saturday (May 21) announced a reduction on central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.

Urging the state governments to implement a similar cut, the FM said, "I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man."

