Mayawati demands President's rule in Rajasthan, accuses Ashok Gehlot govt of unfair practices

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded that President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan state, after crisis situation in the Congress-led government amid face-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and now sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Slamming Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the State, Mayawati said it violated the anti-defection law and betrayed her party.

Mayawati accused Gehlot government of betraying her party by first inducting BSP MLAs into Congress and now by tapping the phone, which is Apparently another illegal and unconstitutional work. The BSP Supremo further said, "The Governor of Rajasthan should take effective cognizance of the ongoing political deadlock, mutual disturbances and government instability and recommend imposition of President's rule in the state so that there is no more plight of democracy in the state."

BJP raises questions on Congress over phone tapping

Earlier in the day, BJP asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress a day after it cited some audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Patra said senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Gehlot, have been claiming that these audio clips are authentic even though the FIR registered by police does not say so.

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot.

Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" Patra asked at a press conference.

