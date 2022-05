Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

A major fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday. Flames were seen coming out of the hospital complex in a video shared by news agency ANI. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News