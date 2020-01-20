Massive fire breaks out at Delhi govt office, 8 fire engines at spot

Monday, January 20, 2020
     
A massive fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said. A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze is not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2020 10:04 IST
A massive fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said. Around 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze is not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

No casualties have been reported so far. 

(More to follow)

