Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The 88-year-old leader has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Manmohan Singh had on Sunday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

In a letter to the prime minister, the veteran Congress leader said one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

Invoking compulsory licensing provisions for drug manufacturers and giving some flexibility to states to define categories of frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years are some of the steps mooted by him.

"The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," he said in his letter.

Noting that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population, Singh said he is certain that with the right policy design, "we can do much better and very quickly".

"There are many things we must do to fight the epidemic but a big part of this effort must be ramping up the vaccination programme," he said while making several suggestions.

Currently, people above 45 years of age are eligible for vaccination.

India's covid caseload has climbed to 1,50,61,919 after 2.73 lakh fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours in the country.

