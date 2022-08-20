Manish Sisodia CBI raid: Anurag Thakur takes a dig at AAP leader, calls him 'Money Shh' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/ SCREEN GRAB Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes dig at Manish Sisodia, calls him 'Money Shh' | VIDEO

Manish Sisodia news: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a dig at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and called him 'Money Shh'. "Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is - M O N E Y SHH," he said during addressing the press.

His dig at Sisodia came a day after CBI raided the Deputy CM's residence and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Moreover, Thakur also challenged AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to clarify on the roll back of excise policy in Delhi. "Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?... I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hrs," he said.

"No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions," Thakur added.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia on Saturday noted that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and there was no scam. He said they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is being talked about in the world.

He also claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he alleged was using all means to scare the AAP supremo.

"I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids," he said during a media briefing.

Sisodia claimed that they were being targeted because their worry is Arvind Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people of this country and has emerged as a "national option''.

