Friday, August 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Manipur violence: Mob loots weapons from police armoury after clashes with security forces

Manipur violence: Mob loots weapons from police armoury after clashes with security forces

The loot incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Imphal Updated on: August 04, 2023 9:49 IST
Manipur Violence
Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence

In a fresh incident of clashes in viole-hit Manipur, a mob broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said. The state in on the boli since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke between two groups. The loot incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. 

According to reports, a crowd had gathered Naranseina in Bishnupur district to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ongoing clashes, they said.

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the tribals, which was halted after talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

Related Stories
Manipur violence: 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in clashes to be buried on August 9

Manipur violence: 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in clashes to be buried on August 9

Manipur violence: Mass burial plan postponed after talks with Home Minister Amit Shah | DETAILS

Manipur violence: Mass burial plan postponed after talks with Home Minister Amit Shah | DETAILS

​Manipur: Over 15 injured in Bishnupur clashes, day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

​Manipur: Over 15 injured in Bishnupur clashes, day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News