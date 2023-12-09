Manipur violence: CBI files chargesheet against 9 people over killing of Naga woman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Manipur violence: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against nine people in connection with the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Keibi village of Manipur on July 15 by a mob during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, officials said on Saturday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Guwahati, the probe agency has accused them of committing the crime.

Woman was detained by 100 people

A woman was detained at Sawombung Gate in Manipur by around 100 people, who abducted her and took her to Keibi village in a car on July 15. The dead body of the woman was found at her residence on the same day.

"It was alleged that at about 12. 10 pm on July 15, 2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day," the spokesperson of the CBI said.

The case was initially registered at the Lamlai police station in Imphal East, taken over by the CBI at the request of the Manipur government. He said further investigation continues, including identifying other accused involved in the case.

Manipur violence

Many people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

