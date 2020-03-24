Image Source : Manipur reports first confirmed Covid-19 case

A 23-year-old from Imphal (west) has been identified as the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Manipur. With a travel history to UK, the person is being treated at JNIMS. After fresh cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal the total number of cases are about to touch 500-mark, informed Health Ministry. The virus outbreak has killed eight people so far. Total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24. 37 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.