Watch: Manipur man breaks Guinness Book of World Record for most push-ups in a minute

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, who is also a two-time GBWR holder, according to several media reports, had broken his own record of 105 push-ups and had done 109 in a minute.   

New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2022 17:26 IST
Image Source : @BISWAJITTHONGAM

"Manipur's youth making history ! You've made the nation proud !," reacted BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

A 24-year-old Manipur man last week broke the Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups on fingertips under a minute. 

"Manipur's youth making history ! You've made the nation proud !," reacted BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Check the other reactions here:

