Watch: Manipur man breaks Guinness Book of World Record for most push-ups in a minute

A 24-year-old Manipur man last week broke the Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups on fingertips under a minute.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, who is also a two-time GBWR holder, according to several media reports, had broken his own record of 105 push-ups and had done 109 in a minute.

"Manipur's youth making history ! You've made the nation proud !," reacted BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Check the other reactions here:

