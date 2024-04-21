Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations tomorrow after violence during Friday's voting

Lok Sabha election in Manipur was held in the first phase, however, incidents of violence were reported at several polling stations following which the election commission has ordered a repolling.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 10:18 IST
Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A repolling has been ordered at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 (tomorrow). The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

The repolling has been ordered after several incidents of violence including firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

ALSO READ | 'We won't allow Manipur to break': Amit Shah stresses on peace and unity in Imphal

