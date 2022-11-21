Mangaluru auto blast: Passenger Shariq key accused, was in touch with ISIS via dark web: 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mangaluru auto blast accused Sharik

Mangaluru auto blast: Police on Monday informed that the passenger identified as Shariq is the key accused in the auto blast which took place on November 19. They said that Shariq was carrying a cooker bomb in a bag that exploded causing him and the auto driver injuries. The auto driver has been identified as Purshottam Pujari. Cops further informed that Shariq was influenced by terror outfits such as ISIS. The case is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

The accused Shariq was in contact with ISIS handlers via the dark web, police informed. They said that accused had three cases against him - two in Mangaluru city and one in Shivamogga. He has been booked under UAPA in two of the cases and was wanted in the third case. He was on the run for a long time, ADGP, Law & Order, Alok Kumar said. Premises were searched and a lot of explosives material, matchboxes, nut bolts, circuits were found. We've come to know through sources of it because some purchases were made online and some others offline. We're working on it, ADGP said. Shariq's immediate handler was Arafat Ali, accused in 2 cases. He was in touch with Mussavir Hussain, accused in Al-Hind module case. Abdul Matin Taha was one of the accused, as per our information, he's the main handler of Shariq, but Shariq is in touch with 2-3 others who are yet to be identified, ADGP said. There are other links, some Surendran in whose name a SIM card was taken by Shariq, one Aadhaar card by Arun Kumar Gawli resident of Sandur, one more SIM card taken by Shariq in the name of a person from Gadag. We're going to inquire all these people, ADGP further said. Earlier, the accused involved in the case carried a trial blast in a forest. On November 19, Shariq hired an auto to reach Pumpwell area with a cooker bomb in a bag, but when the auto was passing through Kankanadi area, the bomb exploded in which Shariq and auto driver were injured. Police have found bomb-making materials from Shariq's house in Mysuru which he rented using a fake Aadhaar card. Cops have already searched the house. Earlier today, family members of Sharik, who live in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga, were called to Mangaluru Hospital where they identified him.

