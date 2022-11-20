Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Suspect's house searched; explosives, circuits used in bombs recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mangaluru: Smoke rises (on extreme right) from an autorickshaw on a street

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Incriminating materials such as explosives and circuits used in bombs were recovered after searches were conducted at the house of man suspected to be involved in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast.

The searches were conducted on Sunday by the Mangaluru police, accompanied by the Mysuru police.

According to the details, the team arrived at the suspect's house in the Lokanayaka Nagar area in the morning. They further searched the ground floor room, from where the said materials were retrieved.

The man who was travelling in the auto and sustained serious burn injuries in the blast on Saturday has been identified as Mohammed Shareeq, the police said on Sunday.

However, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that his identity remains to be confirmed.

The suspect is undergoing treatment for severe burns sustained in the blast.

He is currently not in a position to speak.

According to preliminary investigation, the passenger in the autorickshaw has terror links and was earlier booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for objectionable graffitis on the walls of Mangaluru.

It was only after the police realised that the Aadhaar card recovered from the injured passenger belonged to another person that they intensified their investigation of the injured passenger.

Tension prevailed in communally-sensitive Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday following the mysterious explosion in the moving auto. Initially, the police were probing whether it was a case of a fire mishap or blast.

However, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the incident was not an accident.

"It's confirmed now. The blast was not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. The police are probing the matter along with Central agencies," the DGP tweeted.

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)

