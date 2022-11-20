Mangaluru autorickshaw blast not accidental but 'act of terror', confirms Karnataka DGP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A moving autorickshaw exploded under unclear circumstances in Mangaluru on November 19

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: In the latest update pertaining to the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast, Karnataka police confirmed that the incident was not accidental but an "act of terror." The statement comes a day after a moving autorickshaw exploded under unclear circumstances in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19.

"It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an 'Act of terror' with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," DGP Karnataka stated.

According to reports, the autorickshaw driver and the passenger sustained injuries after the fire in the vehicle originated from the latter's bag. The police officials said both were rushed to a hospital and are out of danger now. Meanwhile, Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team is further investigating the matter, they added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also suspected it to be a terror-related incident. He said that the state police have launched an intensive investigation into the incident.

"Along with the state police, central investigation teams will also join hands. The investigation will proceed swiftly. Both the person injured in the act are being given good treatment," he added.

It should be mentioned here that the incident took place at around 5 pm on Saturday. Commenting on the incident police chief N Sasikumar said the reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by the passenger in the autorickshaw.

(With inputs from ANI)

