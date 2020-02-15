Image Source : ANI Man who flashed at woman passenger in Delhi metro arrested

Delhi police on Saturday arrested man who flashed his private parts at a woman co-passenger in the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. The woman had registered an FIR at Ghitorni Police Station alleging the man of harassing her by his "obscene behaviour" while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. She had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying that a man had flashed his genitals at her in a coach when she was travelling on the Yellow Line.

A day after the incident, Delhi police arrested the man, who has been identified as Abhilash Kumar. He is a Civil Engineer and worked at a private company in Gurugram. The Delhi police is interrogating him and further investigation is underway.

"A complaint regarding obscene behaviour by a male passenger was received on DMRC's official Twitter handle. The DMRC, on its part, intimated the Ghitorni Police Station and also contacted the complainant, assuring her of all cooperation possible.

"Subsequently, an FIR has been filed at the Ghitorni Police station and the issue is under investigation by Police," the DMRC said in a statement.

The Delhi Commission For Women had on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after the woman had alleged that she was harassed in the metro train.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed on Wednesday night that when she was returning to Gurgaon in a metro train, a man standing and facing her had flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging website.

"Delhi Metro's security department is also continuously monitoring the case and is extending all possible assistance to the police. This is to reiterate that DMRC takes complaints regarding the safety of its women passengers with great seriousness and all necessary cooperation is extended," the DMRC's statement issued on Saturday said.

(With inputs from PTI)

