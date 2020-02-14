Image Source : PTI Man flashes his private parts at woman passenger in Delhi metro, police file FIR

Another day and yet another woman reporting a case of sexual harassment in a public place. A woman filed a complaint alleging her male co-passenger of flashing his private parts at her in the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. The incident came to light after the victim tweeted about it on late Wednesday night and tagged DMRC, Delhi Police, and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in the thread.

The woman shared details of the incident on Twitter.

In her very first tweet at 10.47 pm on Tuesday, the woman shared her horrendous experience. She wrote, "This man(right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his p***s at me inside #Delhi Metro around 6 PM while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb and angry. Didn't even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later," and tagged DMRC and Delhi Police in the thread.

(1/6)This man(right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his penis at me inside #Delhi Metro around 6PM while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb & angry. Didn't even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later. @OfficialDMRC @DelhiPolice @DCWDelhi pic.twitter.com/3GQACconKw — Rashmi Singh Rana (@RashmiSinghRana) February 12, 2020

In an another tweet, she wrote, “I don't know at which station this man got off. I just know that he did not get off her from the door in front of which he is standing in the pic. He walked towards the other side of the coach and I did not see him.”

Talking about the incident in more detail, she said, "I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on the Yellow Line and this man was standing facing me for quite some time. I don't know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his p***s outside of his pant directed at me."

"I can recall the numbness and dread I felt all over my body when I saw it and looked away. He was carrying that bag infront of his p***s to hide it from the front. He stayed at that position for maybe a minute while my eyes were glued to the floor," she continued.

She added, "Then he moved towards the door. I don't recall taking this pic and I can't recall the station we were around. The picture details say it was taken at 6:11 PM and the location marked is Sultanpur water treatment plant. But I don't know at which station this man got off. I just know that he did not get off from the door infront of which he is standing in the pic. He walked towards the other side of the coach and I did not see him."

She kept updating the development in the matter on Twitter and said, “Approached Ghitorni metro police station and 9.30 this morning. There was no lady constable there, but the male head constable present there was cordial and took the details and the picture from me. He said that he will forward it to trace it. But, he told he can't file an FIR.”

“I called up the women's helpline to ask where one should file an FIR in this case and she forwarded my complaint to the respective police station. Weirdly, I just received a call from the Ghitorni police station who informed me the complaint will be filed with them,” she said in a tweet.

Her last tweet read, “A sub-inspector from Ghitorni police station is on his way to file my complaint.”

The Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) responded to her thread with a statement on its official Twitter handle, which read, “The matter is being looked into. However, in such cases passengers are requested to report the matter immediately to us at 155370 (DMRC Helpline number) or at 15565 (CISF Helpline number) or contact the nearest metro official so that immediate action can be taken.”