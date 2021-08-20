Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man who set himself ablaze outside Pune police commissioner's office dies

A man who had set himself on fire outside the Pune police commissioner's office the day before succumbed to the injuries on Thursday evening, an official said.

Suresh Pingle, who was in his early 40s, had taken the extreme step on Wednesday over delay in getting a character verification certificate from a police station, as per the preliminary probe.

"He died during treatment at a private hospital," the police official said.

Pingle had applied to the Khadki police station for the certificate but it had not been issued as some criminal cases were pending against him, the official said.

On Wednesday, Pingle arrived at the gate of the commissioner's office around noon, and set himself on fire and tried to go inside. He was stopped and rushed to the hospital.

Further probe is on, the police official said.

