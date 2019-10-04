Man arrested for sending hoax bomb message to Kendriya Vidyalaya school teacher

Image Source : INDIA TV Man arrested for sending hoax bomb message

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for sending a hoax bomb message to Gol Market's Kendriya Vidyalaya school teacher which triggered panic among students and staff, prompting authorities to vacate the school campus.

Shariq Akhtar Khan, on October 3, sent a Whatsapp message that a bomb was planted in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Gol Market. The also stated that serial blasts are being planned at various other KV schools in Delhi between October 3 to 5.

During the interrogation, Akhtar Khan confessed of sending hoax message to take revenge from Sajid, who is an admission agent in the Central school. He took Sajid's mobile number from his Aadhaar number to send fake messages.

Akhtar Khan had a money dispute with Sajid following which he decided to trap him by sending hoax bomb threat. However, the Delhi Police is further investigating Sajid's role in conducting admissions for students in the government school.

Delhi Police on Thursday received a complaint from the school teachers that he received a message from an unidentified number that a bomb has been placed in the school. Police and bomb disposal squad personnel reached the spot and carried out a search operation. However, no bomb was found inside the school premises.

