Class XII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya commits suicide in south Delhi

Image Source : PTI A class XII student of a central school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta in her home in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, after returning from school, the 17-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 3, Pushp Vihar allegedly committed suicide when no one was at home. Her father is a BSF constable, they said.

An official from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said, "It is very unfortunate that such an incident happened. However, we have found that the school authorities were not at fault."

No suicide note was found and police have ruled out any foul play in the matter. According to police, the parent of a class XI student lodged a complaint with the school principal on Tuesday alleging that on Monday at 12.30 pm after the school was over, the 17-year-old girl had thrashed her daughter along with two other boys outside the school.

The school authorities informed the mother of class XII student about the incident following which her mother came to the school on the same day (Tuesday). However, she was asked to come with her daughter on Wednesday as teachers had left for the day, police said.

An official from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said, "The principal of the school and teachers visited the girl's family on Wednesday after getting to know of the incident (suicide). We have directed the principal of the school to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility for the unfortunate incident and after the inquiry lodge an FIR against the person at fault."

The officials from KVS will be visiting the school on Thursday to conduct an inquiry in the matter, the official added. He said that the girls had been friends for three to four years and they had a fight over some issue and added the school authorities did not have a role to play in it since it was a personal matter.

"The child was not stressed due to the school. It is a sad that the girl took such a step and we will inquire into the matter," he added. The body was handed over to family after post-mortem, police said, adding autopsy report is awaited.

