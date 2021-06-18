Man arrested for killing wife over dowry in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi: Man arrested for killing wife over dowry.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangulating his newly-wed wife to death after a fight over dowry in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area, police said.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh Rana, works as an assistant to a contractor, they said.

On Wednesday, Rana and his wife (25) returned to Delhi from the woman’s parental house at Golapar in Uttarakhand. Later, Rana beat his wife after consuming alcohol leading to her death, police said.

The couple got married on 26 April this year, police said, adding the woman's body was found lying on the bed in her bedroom Thursday morning.

Some bluish marks were found near the neck and face of the woman and prima facie, it appears that she was strangulated to death, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "A case of murder has been registered and the accused husband has been arrested in the case."

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that on Wednesday, the accused beat his wife after consuming alcohol. They allegedly had a fight over dowry-related demands. Though the accused had received the dowry, he wanted the land and property to be registered in his name," he said.

