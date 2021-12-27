Monday, December 27, 2021
     
Mamata expresses 'shock' over government decision to freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity in India

West Bengal CM acknowledged that while the law is paramount but the "humanitarian efforts must not be compromised."

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 16:18 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Mamata expresses 'shock' over govt decision 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed shock at reports that bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India have been frozen by the government of India. She claimed bank accounts were frozen on 25th December - Christmas Day.  

She tweeted "shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!." "Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines," she added. 

West Bengal CM acknowledged that while the law is paramount but the "humanitarian efforts must not be compromised." 

There is no official confirmation from the Centre or the Home Ministry at this time.

