Trinamool Congress, Prashant Kishor is one team, will continue to be in future, says Mamata's party

Highlights
- TMC shuts down rumours suggesting there are differences between party and Prashant Kishor
- TMC took to Twitter saying such rumours have 'no merit'
- Mamata's party said that TMC and Prashant Kishor is one team and will continue to be in future
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in a tweet put a full stop to the rumours going around that differences have come between the party and election strategist Prashant Kishor's IndianPAC, a cross-party political advocacy group.
Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, "there is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and @IndianPAC."
"Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future."
TMC's tweet was later retweeted by IndianPAC.
ALSO READ | 'Rahul Gandhi not a Hindu': Union Minister targets Congress leader over remarks on Hindu, Hindutva
ALSO READ | 'Those making jokes on cows forget...': PM's swipe at rivals in Varanasi