Trinamool Congress, Prashant Kishor is one team, will continue to be in future, says Mamata's party

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in a tweet put a full stop to the rumours going around that differences have come between the party and election strategist Prashant Kishor's IndianPAC, a cross-party political advocacy group.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, "there is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and @IndianPAC."

"Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future."

TMC's tweet was later retweeted by IndianPAC.

