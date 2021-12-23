Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
Trinamool Congress, Prashant Kishor is one team, will continue to be in future, says Mamata's party

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, "there is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and @IndianPAC."

New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2021 20:19 IST
Election strategist Prashant Kishor.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Highlights

  • TMC shuts down rumours suggesting there are differences between party and Prashant Kishor
  • TMC took to Twitter saying such rumours have 'no merit'
  • Mamata's party said that TMC and Prashant Kishor is one team and will continue to be in future

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in a tweet put a full stop to the rumours going around that differences have come between the party and election strategist Prashant Kishor's IndianPAC, a cross-party political advocacy group.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, "there is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and @IndianPAC."

"Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future."

TMC's tweet was later retweeted by IndianPAC.

