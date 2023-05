Follow us on Image Source : PTI Malaysia-bound flight makes unscheduled landing following medical emergency

Chennai: A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled landing at Chennai airport on Friday after a passenger developed a medical emergency. The passenger complained of chest pain following which the flight landed in Chennai, officials said.

The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah. Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

