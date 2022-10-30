Madhya Pradesh: Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in Khandwa, case registered against miscreants

Follow us on Image Source : PTI However, this is not the first time that a statue of the legendary leader was damaged by miscreants. Earlier this year, miscreants damaged statues of Gandhiji installed in a public park in the Bathinda district of Punjab and also in Canada's Ontario province.

Madhya Pradesh: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was allegedly damaged by unidentified people on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Rangaon village following which an FIR was registered against the culprits, Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat said.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Jawar village panchayat secretary Devraj Singh, said Jat. Stating that the villagers were angered by the incident, local Congress functionary Kundan Malviya demanded strict action against the culprits involved in the act.

However, this is not the first time that a statue of the legendary leader was damaged by miscreants. Earlier this year, miscreants damaged statues of Gandhiji installed in a public park in the Bathinda district of Punjab and also in Canada's Ontario province.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Mahatma Gandhi statue defaced at Hindu temple in Canada; India says investigating 'hate crime'

Latest India News