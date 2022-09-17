Maharashtra weather update: Very heavy rainfall likely over 3 days, low-lying areas inundated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Commuters on a road during heavy monsoon rains, at Fort area in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Highlights Heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the forecast for parts of Maharashtra over next 3 days.

IMD issued an orange alert for today, and a yellow alert for the coming 3 days.

Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the forecast for parts of Maharashtra over the next 3 days, especially in the Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for today, and a yellow alert for the coming 3 days in the state.

Personnel from the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire fighters attended to calls of water logging at several locations in Thane city.

Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday. A man fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later.

The road in front of Chitalsar police station on Ghodbunder Road was totally flooded and unfit for traffic movement, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said. The district administration has alerted people living near Sapgaon bridge, as heavy rains lashed areas close to Bhatsa dam.

