Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Tarapur, Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tarapur, Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. As per the ANI report, six fire tenders at the spot.

There are several chemical factories located in the area.

In 2018, a similar fire incident at a chemical factory in Tarapur of Palghar district killed 3 people and several were injured.

