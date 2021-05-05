Maharashtra reports 920 deaths, highest ever in a day; 57,640 fresh COVID cases

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 57,640 fresh COVID positive cases, 920 deaths.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 57,640 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 48,80,542. As many as 920 deaths were reported in the state, highest one day toll in a day so far.

As many as 57,006 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 41,64,098.

The number of active cases stands at 6,41,596.

Mumbai city's active case tally is 56,153 and the total death toll reached to 13,511.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 85.32 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 38,52,501 patients are in home quarantine and 32,174 are in institutional quarantine.

