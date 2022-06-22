Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde leaves for Assam with 33 Sena MLAs, 7 Independents

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Eknath Shinde leaves for Assam with 33 Sena MLAs, 7 Independents

Maharashtra Political Crisis: With Shiv Sena alleging that efforts are being made to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde left for Guwahati, along with 33 MLAs and 7 Independents. He left Surat's Le Meridien hotel, where he had been staying with some other Sena MLAs, one day after the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections were out. In the MLC elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. However, Shiv Sena has been alleging cross-voting during the elections. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday. A Shiv Sena delegation comprising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aides Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak also met Shinde and other party legislators in Surat.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that some Shiv Sena MLAs and Eknath Shinde were currently "not reachable". He said that Shiv Sena MLAs were in Surat and they were not being allowed to leave. Amid the drama, Shinde took a veiled dig at Shiv Sena for joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the government in the state and tweeted, "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings." Shinde has also dropped "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter bio. He has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region and was made the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP.

