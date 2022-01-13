Over 260 Maharashtra cops succumb to COVID infection so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 260 Maharashtra cops succumbs to COVID infection so far

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, as many as 265 Maharashtra police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, the state police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state police.

The highest number of COVID-related deaths has been recorded in state police personnel posted in Mumbai, which is 126.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients this month-end or in the first week of February, according to the state health department.

The state cabinet expressed concern after the health department made this projection during a presentation before it on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

"If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administrations should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

Along with the urban centres, rural parts of the state are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

"Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don't require medical oxygen. But, people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," the CM said.

The state on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 16,420 new cases were recorded in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | 1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested COVID positive from January 1 to January 12: Data

