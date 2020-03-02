Over 14 thousand people lost jobs in Maharashtra in fiscal after note ban

Maharashtra Industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday said 14,787 industrial employees lost their jobs during 2017-18, the fiscal that followed after the demonetisation decision was taken by the Narendra Modi government in its first term. Desai, in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil, said that in 2017-18, a total of 317 factories in the state closed down, resulting in job loss for 14,787 people.

In the same fiscal, he said, 12 units faced a staff strike, and solutions were found for 10 of them, while the remaining two faced closure.

PM Modi had announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

Also Read: 14,591 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra in five years: Minister

Also Read: Maharashtra farmer ends life on day son recites poem against suicide