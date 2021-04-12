Maharashtra: Mattress-making factory used discarded face masks instead of cotton; probe on

Image Source : PTI Mattress-making factory used discarded face masks instead of cotton; probe on

A mattress-making factory in Maharashtra was busted for using discarded masks to stuff products. According to a report with NDTV, the incident was reported from the Jalgaon district of the state, where the factory used discarded masks instead of cotton, to stuff mattresses. A case has been filed against the owner of the unit, following which a probe has been launched. The cops have also recovered piles of masks from the premises of the factory, the report said.

The alleged racket at the Maharashtra Mattress Centre was reported to the officials at a police station at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Jalgaon.

Commenting on the situation, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali said, "When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks."

"A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket," said Mr. Gawali.

Meanwhile, the police have set on fire, the piles of used masks recovered from the factory premises.

With the addition of 5,754 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,73,364, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday.

Twenty-four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,13,113 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.86 per cent.

