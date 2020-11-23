Image Source : PTI Is Maharashtra going to impose lockdown? Minister responds

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 4,153 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 17,84,361. At least 30 fresh deaths were reported during the day, pushing the state's fatality count to 46,653. About 3,729 patients were discharged from the hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793. At present, there are 81,902 active cases in the state.

Speculations were rife over a possible lockdown in the state amid a surge in the cases. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said a lockdown will not be needed in the state if there was proper adherence to precautionary measures.

"If everyone strictly follows guidelines issued by the Govt, lockdown will not be needed. In several parts of the country, the second wave of COVID-19 has started but Maharashtra govt has been successful in preventing the disease," Nawab Malik told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government today made it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports. For those flying in, the RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra. For those who arrive by trains, the collection of RT-PCR samples should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra. The four states have been zeroed in on due to high caseload. People with COVID-19 symptoms seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa would be turned back, the offical order said.

There will be mandatory screening at border check posts for people coming by road. Passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Road travellers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate, the order said.

