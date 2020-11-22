Will Maharashtra impose a lockdown? Here is what govt has to say

Image Source : AP FILE

With rising cases of the novel coronavirus across the country, restrictions are coming into force yet again. In order to curb the surge, many states are taking measures and ensuring strict implementation. The state of Maharashtra, which has recorded over 17 lakh coronavirus cases so far, is also under spotlight. On Saturday, as many as 5,760 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the situation in the state will br reviewed for the next eight to ten days and a decision on imposition of lockdown will be taken further.

"There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. Govt has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized," the deputy chief minister added.

READ MORE: Maharashtra eyes suspension of train, flight ops to Delhi

During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. Govt has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized: Maharashtra Deputy CM https://t.co/P4VxVnZYhF — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

With 5,760 new infections being reported on Saturday, the total count of infections in the state has risen to 17,74,455. At least 62 people succumbed to the contagion, taking the cumulative toll to 46,573. About 4,088 patients were discharged in the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 16,47,004. The state is now left with 79,873 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,093 fresh cases, pushing the cumulative count to 2,74,579 while the number of fatalities mounted by 17 to 10,656. The state has so far conducted 1,01,20,470 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,977 new cases, raising the total count to 6,15,499. A total of 18,485 people have died so far in the region. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,44,534 and deaths at 10,493.

READ MORE: Maharashtra officials asked to ramp up testing ahead of 2nd wave of COVID-19

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News