76 out of 300 pilgrims test COVID-19 positive in Punjab after returning from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA 76 pilgrims test COVID19 positive in Amritsar, Punjab after they returned from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra.

Out of the 300-pilgrims who were tested for possible coronavirus exposure in Punjab after they returned from Maharashtra Hazur Sahib in Nanded, 76 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, informed Om Parkash Soni, Punjab Medical Education & Research Minister. Earlier, 8 of the Sikh pilgrims who recently returned from Nanded to Punjab tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Five of the pilgrims belonged to Tarn Taran while three hailed from Kapurthala in Punjab.

The Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded district was then put on alert after some pilgrims who went back from there to Punjab tested positive for coronavirus, a gurudwara official had informed. Following this, the shrine administration initiated sanitising process in the premises at regular intervals.

"We are taking all care. Spraying of disinfectants and sanitisation of every corner of the premises is being done at regular intervals. Social distancing is being maintained. We also have our own quarantine facility here," the gurudwara superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa told.

Any staff member who goes out of the city is quarantined at the facility available here. After completion of the quarantine period, the person is asked to go to the civil hospital and get a check-up done before resuming duty, he said. Three persons are already quarantined at the facility, he added.

Nearly 4,000 pilgrims from Punjab, who came to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, got stuck because of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, they are being sent to Punjab after the intervention of the Union Home Ministry.

ALSO READ | Trump threatens tariffs against China, calls COVID-19 pandemic Wuhan's lab mistake

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra breach 10,000 mark

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage