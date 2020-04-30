Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra breach 10,000 mark (Representative image)

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country by deadly Covid-19 outbreak, crossed 10 thousand mark on Thursday. 583 new cases were detected and by Thursday evening, the number of infections rose up to 10,498 The cumulative death toll has reached 459. This includes 27 deaths that were recorded today.

Mumbai remains the worst-hit city in the state. The city alone accounts for 70 percent of total positive cases. By Thursday, there were 7061 coronavirus cases in Mumbai. The death toll in Mumbai is 290.

25 new cases were detected in Dharavi, the largest slum in the city. The death toll in Dharavi 18. The spread of Coronavirus in Dharavi is a matter of concern and an uncontrolled spread of the virus may invite a catastrophic situation. About 7.5 lakh people stay in Dharavi slums in extremely unhygienic conditions. To tackle the situation in Dharavi and in Mumbai, authorities are setting up a quarantine centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The location is close to Dharavi slums.

Here are the latest Covid-19 case from across Maharashtra

District/ City Positive cases Deaths Discharged Mumbai 7061 290 1092 Thane 943 16 172 Palghar 169 4 46 Raigad 71 3 24 Nashik 197 12 6 Ahmednagar 42 2 23 Dhule 25 3 0 Jalgaon 40 9 1 Nandurbar 11 1 0 Pune 1248 88 248 Solapur 99 6 0 Satara 32 2 9 Kolhapur 14 0 4 Sangli 29 1 25 Sindhudurg 2 0 1 Ratnagiri 8 1 5 Aurangabad 131 7 22 Jalna 2 0 1 Hingoli 15 0 1 Parbhani 2 0 1 Latur 12 1 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 1 Nanded 3 0 0 Akola 39 1 8 Amravati 28 7 4 Yavatmal 79 0 10 Buldhana 21 1 17 Washim 2 0 1 Nagpur 139 2 37 Bhandara 1 0 0 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 2

