67 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rise to 33610. Check state-wise tally

Image Source : PTI A doctor collects sample from a man for COVID-19 test in a 'Red Zone' area of Bemina during ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 1075 in India, the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday showed. The cases of the virus have also mounted to 33610. These include 24,162 active cases while 8373 were cured or migrated. At least 1,823 infections and 67 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with cases nearing the 10,000-mark. 9,915 cases and 432 deaths have been recorded in the state till now. Gujarat stood next with 4,082 cases and Delhi with 3,439 infections.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 42 29 1 Bihar 403 65 2 Chandigarh 56 17 0 Chhattisgarh 38 36 0 Delhi 3439 1092 56 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4082 527 197 Haryana 310 209 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8 Jharkhand 107 19 3 Karnataka 557 223 21 Kerala 496 369 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2660 461 130 Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 128 39 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 357 90 19 Rajasthan 2438 768 51 Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 Telengana 1012 367 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 55 36 0 Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 West Bengal 758 124 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 33610* 8373 1075 *280 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

