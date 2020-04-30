Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 67 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rise to 33610. Check state-wise tally

67 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rise to 33610. Check state-wise tally

​The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 1075 in India, the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday showed. The cases of the virus have also mounted to 33610.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 18:17 IST
A doctor collects sample from a man for COVID-19 test in a
Image Source : PTI

A doctor collects sample from a man for COVID-19 test in a 'Red Zone' area of Bemina during ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 1075 in India, the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday showed. The cases of the virus have also mounted to 33610. These include 24,162 active cases while 8373 were cured or migrated. At least 1,823 infections and 67 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with cases nearing the 10,000-mark. 9,915 cases and 432 deaths have been recorded in the state till now. Gujarat stood next with 4,082 cases and Delhi with 3,439 infections.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0
Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 42 29 1
Bihar 403 65 2
Chandigarh 56 17 0
Chhattisgarh 38 36 0
Delhi 3439 1092 56
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 4082 527 197
Haryana 310 209 3
Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1
Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8
Jharkhand 107 19 3
Karnataka 557 223 21
Kerala 496 369 4
Ladakh 22 16 0
Madhya Pradesh 2660 461 130
Maharashtra 9915 1593 432
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 12 0 1
Mizoram 1 0 0
Odisha 128 39 1
Puducherry 8 5 0
Punjab 357 90 19
Rajasthan 2438 768 51
Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27
Telengana 1012 367 26
Tripura 2 2 0
Uttarakhand 55 36 0
Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39
West Bengal 758 124 22
Total number of confirmed cases in India 33610* 8373 1075

*280 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X