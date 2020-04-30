67 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rise to 33610. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 1075 in India, the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday showed. The cases of the virus have also mounted to 33610. These include 24,162 active cases while 8373 were cured or migrated. At least 1,823 infections and 67 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with cases nearing the 10,000-mark. 9,915 cases and 432 deaths have been recorded in the state till now. Gujarat stood next with 4,082 cases and Delhi with 3,439 infections.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1403
|321
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|42
|29
|1
|Bihar
|403
|65
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|36
|0
|Delhi
|3439
|1092
|56
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4082
|527
|197
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|581
|192
|8
|Jharkhand
|107
|19
|3
|Karnataka
|557
|223
|21
|Kerala
|496
|369
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2660
|461
|130
|Maharashtra
|9915
|1593
|432
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|128
|39
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|Rajasthan
|2438
|768
|51
|Tamil Nadu
|2162
|1210
|27
|Telengana
|1012
|367
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|55
|36
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2203
|513
|39
|West Bengal
|758
|124
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|33610*
|8373
|1075
*280 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH