Follow us on Image Source : FILE The FDA also issued a show-cause notice to the firm under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940.

The Food and Drugs Administration of Maharashtra on Friday cancelled the manufacturing license of Johnson's & Johnson's baby powder as it did not pass the quality check.

The FDA also issued a show-cause notice to the firm under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940. J&J was also asked to recall all its stocks back from the market.

Meanwhile, the firm has not accepted the Administration's reports. The firm has challenged the report in court.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News