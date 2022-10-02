Maharashtra reports 379 new Covid cases today; Mumbai contributes 102

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The lone death took place in Mumbai, the official added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 379 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,22,252 and the toll to 1,48,347, a health official said. The addition to the tally on Saturday was 460 and the fatality count was three, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 171 of the new cases, followed by 95 in Pune circle, Latur (29), Nagpur (22), Nashik (20), Akola (17), Kolhapur (14) and Aurangabad (11).

The recovery count rose by 496 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,70,989, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,916, he said.

Pune leads with 954 active cases, followed by 699 in Mumbai and 327 in Thane. State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,48,42,287 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 18,723 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,22,252; fresh cases 379; death toll 1,48,347; recoveries 79,70,989; active cases 2,916; total tests 8,48,42,287. Mumbai sees 102 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 699.

Mumbai adds 102 cases

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,480 and toll to 19,733, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. There has been a slight drop in the daily cases in the city, which had recorded 130 infections on Saturday, he said.

The count of recoveries reached 11,30,048, after 107 patients recovered from the infection, leaving the city with 699 active cases, the official said.

As per the data provided by the civic body, a total of 1,83,22,248 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 6,715 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate between September 25 and Oct 1 was 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate of infections is 8,427 days, it stated.

