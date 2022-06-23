Maharashtra facing new Covid wave! State reports over 5,000 cases; Mumbai's tally skyrockets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE On Wednesday, the state also saw six fresh cases of patients detected with BA.5 sub-variant

Maharashtra Covid-19: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,218 new cases of Covid-19, a jump of almost 60 per cent from the day before when the state had reported 3,260 infections.

Mumbai had also recorded a jump of 50% in fresh infections, as the metropolitan on Thursday recorded 2,479 new cases. On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 1,648 cases.

On Wednesday, the state also saw six fresh cases of patients detected with BA.5 sub-variant including five from Pune and one from Nagpur, raising the overall tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases so far to 25, including 15 in Pune, five in Mumbai, three in Nagpur and two in Thane.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,313 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

